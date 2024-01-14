New Safety Features on Snapchat Provide Additional Parental Control

Snapchat has announced new safety features that allow parents to have more control over their teens’ interactions on the platform. One of the key additions is the ability for parents to block their teens from using the app’s myAI chatbot. This feature, introduced in April, raised concerns among parents about the safety of their children interacting with an AI chatbot. Now, if parents decide to disable the chatbot, teens can still send messages to it, but they will receive a response stating that the feature has been disabled.

In addition to this change, Snapchat has also expanded its parental oversight tool, Family Center. Parents will now have visibility into their teens’ safety and privacy settings, such as who they share their Stories posts with, who can contact them on the app, and whether they are sharing their location on the app’s live “Snap Map” feature. These updates aim to address concerns about the safety of young users on Snapchat and give parents more control and peace of mind.

The company has been actively introducing youth safety measures since the launch of Family Center in 2022. One notable addition is a “strike system” that was implemented in September to address accounts promoting inappropriate content for teens. These measures reflect Snapchat’s efforts to create a safe and responsible environment for its younger users.

Snapchat is also making Family Center more accessible to parents. It can now be accessed through the settings section or searching for relevant terms like “safety,” “family,” or “parent” near the “bitmoji” icon on the app’s home screen.

These updates come ahead of an upcoming Senate subcommittee hearing on youth safety on social media, where Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, along with executives from other tech companies, will testify. The changes demonstrate Snapchat’s commitment to addressing parents’ concerns and ensuring the well-being of their young users.