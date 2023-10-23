NBC Sports Next Launches SportsEngine Play Subscription Streaming Service for Youth and Amateur Sports

NBC Sports Next has created a subscription streaming service called SportsEngine Play to cater to the growing youth and amateur sporting events market. This platform allows for the streaming of live and on-demand sports events to various devices, with plans for a connected TV app to be launched in 2024.

SportsEngine Play serves as a streaming home in the U.S. for National Governing Bodies, major club programs, and individual teams involved in youth and amateur sports. The platform covers a wide range of popular sports, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, volleyball, soccer, and lacrosse. It also offers access to sports such as cheer, dance, figure skating, gymnastics, and martial arts.

One example of an organization utilizing the platform is the Frisco Independent School District in Texas. NBC Sports Next has launched a Frisco Sports Live web portal powered SportsEngine Play, which will stream approximately 4,000 sporting events for the district’s high schools and middle schools throughout the school year. This enables the students’ achievements to be showcased and enhances the experience for participants, families, and fans.

SportsEngine Play allows for video streaming from various sources, including mobile phones and professionally installed autonomous cameras at sporting venues. There are already over 90 cameras installed at more than 85 locations, and this number will continue to grow as more organizations join the platform.

In addition to live streaming, SportsEngine Play provides video editing tools, allowing teams and athletes to create their own highlight reels. The platform also hosts elite amateur sports competitions, further entertaining and inspiring young athletes.

The aim of SportsEngine Play is to bring together sports organizations, leagues, coaches, and parents to support and engage young athletes like never before. NBC Sports Next plans to expand the platform offering personalized video content, the best instructional and player development videos, and additional features as it continues to grow.

Sources: NBC Sports Next