Instagram and Screen Australia Select 15 First Nations Social Media Talent for Creator Program

Fifteen emerging First Nations social media talents have been chosen in the third edition of the First Nations Creator Program, a partnership between Instagram and Screen Australia’s First Nations Department. The program aims to support and amplify the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social media creators and provide long-term career opportunities in social media and digital content creation.

The selected recipients of the 2023 First Nations Creator Program will participate in training sessions and workshops from 18-19 October. These sessions will cover topics such as Reels best practice, Metaverse technologies, business-building, Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Copyright Property, and optimized finances. The creators will also receive production funding to help establish their platforms and grow their Instagram accounts.

Participants will have the opportunity to build their brands, connect with industry professionals from Instagram and Screen Australia, and collaborate with leading First Nations creatives. Special guests, including Narelda Jacobs, and panel sessions with NIDA and AFTRS, will provide invaluable insights and guidance.

Kirsty Wilson, Creator Partnerships Lead, Meta Australia and New Zealand, expressed the importance of amplifying diverse voices on Instagram and empowering First Nations creators. She emphasized the program’s goal of equipping talented individuals with the necessary information and tools to grow their online communities and develop successful careers.

Angela Bates, Head of First Nations at Screen Australia, commended the chosen creators and anticipated the positive impact the program would have on their careers. She emphasized the importance of cultivating content creation skills and expanding networks, which can create a pathway into the broader screen industry and allow creators to reach new audiences.

Source: Screen Australia and Instagram