Grayscale’s Bitcoin Fund Discount Narrows on Hopes of Bitcoin ETF

The discount for Grayscale’s Bitcoin Fund (GBTC) has narrowed to 12%, the closest it has been to the fund’s net asset value (NAV) since December 2021. This narrowing of the discount is attributed to optimism that a bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) may soon be approved in the U.S. GBTC has been trading at a discount since February 2021, reaching a record low of nearly 50% in December of last year. The company has stated that it is ready to convert GBTC into an ETF once approval is received from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

EU Adopts Rules for Sharing Data on Individuals’ Crypto Holdings

New rules allowing tax authorities in the European Union to share data on individuals’ cryptocurrency holdings have been formally adopted the bloc’s finance ministers. The rules aim to prevent assets from being concealed overseas using cryptocurrencies. The law, known as the Eighth Directive on Administrative Cooperation, requires crypto companies to report information on customers’ holdings. This information will then be automatically shared between tax authorities. The rules cover a wide range of digital assets, including stablecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, and proceeds from crypto staking.

Reddit Shuts Down Blockchain-Based Community Points Program

Reddit is closing its blockchain-based Community Points program after approximately three years. The program, which allowed users of certain subreddit communities to earn tokens as rewards, will be shut down due to the high resources needed and increased regulatory challenges. Tokens such as Moons (MOON), Bricks (BRICK), and Donut (DONUT) have seen significant declines in value following the announcement.

The overall chart shows the performance of bitcoin and gold since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Gold has experienced a surge of 7.5% since the conflict started, while bitcoin has remained relatively stable around $28,000, indicating that it has not attracted significant safe haven demand.

