Nanas Reopens with a Fresh Vision and Nostalgic Charm

Nanas, a beloved Durham institution, is making a comeback with a renovated space and a new menu. Chef and owner, Matt Kelly, took over the restaurant in 2022 and together with his partner, Nate Garyantes, embarked on a two-year journey of redesigning and renovating the iconic eatery. The result is a nostalgic yet revitalized space that pays tribute to the past while embracing a fresh vision.

Shaun Sundholm, the lead designer of Nanas, drew inspiration from his travels through Mexico and Europe, as well as the charm of Durham’s neighborhoods and historic downtown. The renovation preserved a unique curved wall that guides guests to the main dining room, while nodding to sylvan textures and colors. Sundholm sourced materials from Durham artisans and European craftsmen, incorporating emerald ceramic tiles from Spain and black walnut slats that mimic tree trunks.

The dining room at Nanas evokes a sense of warmth and comfort, reminiscent of spending time in a grandmother’s house or a tranquil forest. With plush dark blue velvet booth seating and an ambiance that exudes old Hollywood glamour, guests are invited to experience the nostalgia of agone era.

The menu at Nanas takes inspiration from classic French and Italian dishes, with a twist of local North Carolina ingredients. Dishes like twice-baked grits soufflé, whole roasted North Carolina fish, and chicken liver paté mousse showcase the team’s commitment to using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients.

In addition to the renovation, Nanas has also retained elements of its previous incarnation, such as the tobacco leaf tables, which have been updated with a brass edge and collar base. The bar area, with its warm lighting and dark wood, exudes a sense of comfort and elegance.

As Nanas reopens its doors, it invites both loyal patrons and new guests to experience the charm and nostalgia of this Durham favorite, while also enjoying a fresh take on classic dishes. The combination of old and new creates a unique dining experience that celebrates the history of the restaurant while embracing a vision for the future.