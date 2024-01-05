New Romantic Comedy “Players” Coming to Netflix on Valentine’s Day

Netflix has unveiled a sneak peek of its upcoming romantic comedy film, “Players,” starring Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. The movie follows New York sportswriter Mack (Rodriguez) and her best friend Adam (Wayans Jr.) as they navigate the world of hook-ups and one-night stands. However, when Mack falls for her latest target, war correspondent Nick (Tom Ellis), she begins to question the rules of the game.

Directed Trish Sie and written Whit Anderson, “Players” promises to deliver a mix of hilarious antics, heartfelt moments, and unexpected romance. The star-studded cast also includes Joel Courtney, Augustus Prew, Liza Koshy, Ego Nwodim, and Marin Hinkle.

Fans eagerly anticipating this romantic comedy can mark their calendars for February 14, as “Players” will be available to stream on Netflix just in time for Valentine’s Day. To whet fans’ appetites, Netflix has released a series of stills from the film, showcasing the chemistry between the characters and the playful atmosphere.

With its charming cast, witty screenplay, and lighthearted storyline, “Players” is sure to be a hit among fans of the romantic comedy genre. Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh-out-loud comedy or a heartwarming love story, this film promises to deliver all the emotions. So get ready to score big on Valentine’s Day with “Players” on Netflix!

For more entertainment news and updates, stay tuned to Gig Patta’s official website and follow him on social media. Don’t miss out on all the latest in movies, TV, and more!