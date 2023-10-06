Netflix November 2023: A Sneak Peek at Upcoming Releases

Get ready for a thrilling November on Netflix as the popular streaming platform is set to release a wide variety of new content. From action-packed movies to captivating documentaries and heartwarming dramas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Starting off the month with a bang, Netflix will be adding films such as “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” and “Cold Pursuit.” These high-octane thrillers will keep you on the edge of your seat with their intense action and gripping storylines.

For horror enthusiasts, “Drag Me to Hell” is a must-watch. Directed Sam Raimi, this supernatural horror film follows the story of a loan officer who becomes cursed after denying an elderly woman’s mortgage extension. Brace yourself for a terrifying ride.

Comedy lovers will have plenty to look forward to with the release of “Ted 2” and “Paul Blart Mall Cop 2.” These hilarious sequels are guaranteed to have you laughing out loud as you follow the outrageous adventures of their quirky protagonists.

In terms of series, Netflix is bringing HBO’s critically acclaimed show “Six Feet Under” to its library. This darkly funny drama takes a closer look at the lives of a family running a funeral home. Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as the characters navigate the complexities of life and death.

Additionally, anime fans will be delighted to discover the new series “Onimusha,” based on the popular video game franchise Capcom. This action-packed anime promises thrilling battles and captivating storytelling that will leave you wanting more.

These are just a few highlights from the extensive list of titles coming to Netflix in November 2023. Keep an eye out for more updates as Netflix continues to add new releases throughout the month. Happy streaming!

