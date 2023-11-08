Netflix Announces Collaboration with Charlie Kaufman for an Exciting Animated Movie

Netflix has just made a major announcement, revealing that acclaimed screenwriter Charlie Kaufman has penned a script for an eagerly anticipated animated film. This collaboration between Kaufman and DreamWorks Animation is undoubtedly something to get excited about.

Titled “Orion and the Dark,” the movie introduces us to Orion, a young elementary school student with a unique set of fears. Voiced the talented Jacob Tremblay, Orion is haunted a fear of heights, domestic animals, and perhaps most significantly, the dark. However, everything changes when he embarks on a captivating nocturnal adventure alongside the Dark, portrayed the brilliant Paul Walter Hauser.

Directed animator Sean Charmatz in his first feature film, “Orion and the Dark” promises to be a “darkly whimsical” experience for viewers. The film is based on the equally captivating 2014 book Emma Yarlett. With DreamWorks Animation’s rich legacy, combined with Kaufman’s masterful storytelling, this animated movie is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, it is worth noting that this will mark the first collaboration between DreamWorks Animation and Netflix. It seems the streaming giant has found yet another way to expand its expansive library of diverse and engaging content.

As we eagerly await more details about “Orion and the Dark,” one thing is certain: this movie is primed to be a must-watch for fans of animation and lovers of imaginative storytelling. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting project!

FAQ

1. Who is Charlie Kaufman?

Charlie Kaufman is a highly regarded screenwriter known for his unique and thought-provoking storytelling. He has worked on acclaimed films such as “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Being John Malkovich.”

2. Who are the voice cast members for “Orion and the Dark”?

The voice cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, and Werner Herzog.

3. When is the release date for the film?

While an official release date has not yet been announced, it is expected to premiere in 2024 on Netflix.

4. What is the movie about?

“Orion and the Dark” follows a young boy named Orion who is afraid of various things, especially the dark. One night, the Dark itself takes Orion on an adventurous journey to help him conquer his fears and understand that fear itself is not something to be afraid of.