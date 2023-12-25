A London-based TikToker Dreams of Monetizing His Social Media Success

Summary: Omar Zabian, a 22-year-old TikToker from London, has gained an impressive following of 700,000 followers on the popular social media platform. Initially starting as a hobby, Zabian is now studying TikTok’s algorithm and exploring new ways to attract sponsors and monetize his account. However, he is also conscious of the content he promotes and wants to maintain the trust of his younger audience. Zabian believes that TikTok’s growing popularity in Canada will soon present more opportunities for content creators to generate revenue, and he hopes to turn his passion for creating videos into a long-term career.

Omar Zabian never expected his TikTok account to gain traction, but now with a massive following of 700,000 followers, he’s dreaming of turning his social media success into a way to make money. Initially, Zabian started creating content as a fun pastime, unaware of the potential TikTok held for content creators. “The very first video I posted, I didn’t even want people to see it,” he admits. But as the views and followers poured in, Zabian realized the opportunity before him.

Experimenting with different content ideas, Zabian discovered that TikTok’s algorithm favored unique and attention-grabbing videos. He began exploring stories, rants, and opinion posts to keep his audience engaged. “If it doesn’t catch someone’s attention in the first one to two seconds, they’re just going to scroll past,” he learned. Zabian also recognized the importance of avoiding sponsorships that may not align with his audience’s values. Despite being offered lucrative brand deals, he declines those that may not resonate well with his predominantly younger viewers.

Looking ahead, Zabian believes that TikTok’s popularity in Canada will continue to rise, opening up more opportunities for content creators to monetize their accounts. In the United States, programs like The Creativity Program Beta have allowed creators to generate revenue based on their views and followers. Zabian envisions a similar future for Canadian TikTokers and hopes to make a career out of his passion for creating videos. “If I were able to make this a career or just at least a way to make money consistently, that would definitely be a priority for me,” he expresses. While he continues to pursue his degree in criminology, Zabian sees TikTok as more than just a temporary pastime—it’s a promising path towards a successful future.