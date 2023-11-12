New Celebrity Lineup Revealed for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The popular reality TV show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, is set to return with a new lineup of celebrities braving the challenges of the Australian jungle. Nigel Farage, the first famous face to arrive in Brisbane, has sparked excitement as he prepares to take part in the show. While he initially joked that he was in Australia to surf, Farage admitted his interest in reaching out to the show’s young viewers. He believes there is a significant audience that lacks representation on matters of current affairs and politics.

As the anticipation builds, more celebrities have been revealed to join the cast. They include Josie Gibson from This Morning, Danielle Harold from EastEnders, Fred Sirieix from First Dates, Sam Thompson from Made In Chelsea, and Marvin Humes from JLS. The lineup not only promises diverse personalities but also a mix of talents from different industries.

The show’s producers have also managed to secure some surprising names, such as Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of Britney Spears, and Nella Rose, a popular TikTok star. These additions are expected to bring additional excitement and intrigue to the show.

In preparation for their jungle experience, the celebrities are being accommodated in separate hotels and apartments along the Gold Coast. They will have chaperones to ensure they remain isolated until they all gather in the jungle camp. The contestants will face various challenges before entering the camp, including a tougher version of the notorious Walk The Plank challenge. This year, the challenge will involve crawling instead of walking, adding an extra layer of difficulty and suspense.

As the celebrities gear up for their time in the jungle, viewers can look forward to an exciting new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, filled with unexpected twists and captivating trials. The show is set to premiere on Sunday, November 19, at 9pm on ITV.

