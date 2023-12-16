New Snowfall Predicted for Northern California

Forecasters at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab have announced the arrival of the first significant snowfall of the season in Northern California. The lab has gained confidence in recent weather models and has predicted a two-day snowstorm starting on Wednesday.

Initially, the models indicate that a first round of snowfall on Wednesday evening will bring 3 to 6 inches of snow. By 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a large portion of the Central and Northern Sierra Nevada, as well as southern Siskiyou County, can expect 1 to 6 inches of snow. As the storm intensifies, it is projected that at least 3 inches of snow will fall in the Central Sierra 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thursday morning will see an increase in snowfall, with several areas of the Central and Northern Sierra Nevada receiving around 8 to 10 inches of snow 7 a.m. Additionally, the city of Yreka and its surrounding areas can expect a strong snowstorm moving down from Oregon, covering much of the region. By 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Sierra, Coastal Range, and far northern areas of California will experience a significant amount of snowfall.

According to current models, this heavy snowfall is anticipated to continue until 7 a.m. on Friday. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab is predicting a total snowfall accumulation of 7 to 14 inches between Wednesday and Thursday.

With this upcoming snowstorm, Northern California residents should prepare for winter conditions and exercise caution when traveling. Stay updated with weather forecasts and ensure that necessary precautions are taken to stay safe during this snowy period.