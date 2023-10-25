New Ways of Waging War: The Rise of Social Media Tactics

Friends and relatives of Gali Shlezinger Idan, an Israeli living near the Gaza border, were horrified when they discovered a livestream on her Facebook page showing her family being held hostage Hamas gunmen. The livestream captured the sounds of gunshots and mortars, while Idan desperately tried to protect her children. Although the gunmen eventually left Idan and her children, the ordeal was witnessed in real time their loved ones via social media.

This incident sheds light on a new method of warfare—one that utilizes the power of social media to spread fear and control narratives. No longer content with traditional tactics, armed groups like Hamas are now harnessing the 21st-century tools to communicate their actions and exert influence over supporters.

In an interview with Sheera Frenkel, a tech reporter for The New York Times, she shared her initial shock upon discovering the livestreams. What puzzled her even more was how the gunmen gained access to the victims’ social media accounts. According to Frenkel, the hostages were forced to hand over their cellphones and IDs, allowing the captors to livestream the events using their own Facebook accounts.

Hamas, the organization behind these tactics, has a well-developed communications team responsible for crafting their media campaigns. By hijacking the hostages’ social media accounts, Hamas controls the narrative and successfully appeals to their supporters. Although tech companies eventually disabled the accounts in question, it often took considerable time for them to respond, leaving families in distress and subjected to further torment through messages received on the hijacked accounts.

This strategy is unprecedented, even for Frenkel who has reported extensively on the Middle East for the past decade. While extremist groups like ISIS pioneered the use of social media to disseminate their ideology and showcase violent acts, hijacking the social media feeds of hostages is a new and highly effective tactic. The involvement of civilians added an unprecedented dimension to this method of psychological warfare.

Hamas has strategically leveraged various social media platforms to spread their messages. They begin on Telegram, a messaging app known for its minimal content moderation. From there, they encourage spreading the content on Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube, providing translations for different languages to ensure wider dissemination. The ease of posting on these platforms, coupled with the reduced content moderation capabilities of Twitter, has made them particularly attractive for Hamas.

This harrowing event serves as a stark reminder of how social media has become a double-edged sword in modern warfare. While it allows for the swift sharing of information and amplification of voices, it can also be exploited armed groups to further their agendas and inflict psychological trauma on both combatants and civilians alike.

FAQ

Q: How did Hamas gain access to the hostages’ social media accounts?

A: The hostages were forced to hand over their cellphones and IDs, enabling the captors to livestream their actions and control the narrative on social media.

Q: How long did it take for tech companies to disable these accounts?

A: In most cases, it took 24 to 36 hours for tech companies to disable the accounts. However, there were instances where accounts remained active for several days, prolonging the distress experienced the families.

Q: Has this tactic been seen before in warfare?

A: No, hijacking the social media accounts of hostages is a new and unprecedented strategy. While extremist groups like ISIS used social media to propagate their ideology, this method of psychological warfare adds a previously unseen dimension to modern conflict.