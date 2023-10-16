First Group of Canadians Safely Evacuated from West Bank

The first group of Canadians from the West Bank has successfully crossed into Jordan, according to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly. Although the exact number of Canadians who made the crossing has not been specified, Joly expressed her elation and gratitude for the teams in Israel, Jordan, and Canada who worked tirelessly to ensure the safe evacuation.

The Canadian government has been actively involved in planning pathways for citizens, permanent residents, and their families to leave the region amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas. In response to a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, the Canadian government declared Hamas a terrorist group. This declaration has had implications for Canadians in the war zone, with five Canadians confirmed killed thus far.

Assistant Deputy Minister for Consular Security and Emergency Management, Julie Sunday, provided an update on the government’s evacuation plans during a technical briefing. The plans include land transportation, with buses transporting Canadians from Ramallah through the West Bank’s Allenby Gate into Jordan. Further details regarding the evacuation process will be made available in the coming days.

As Israeli forces prepared for a potential ground attack into Gaza, civilians were urged to find ways to leave the region. While a previous pathway out of Gaza through Egypt fell through, efforts have been made to repatriate Canadians to Athens via a Canadian Armed Forces operation. To date, approximately 1,000 Canadians have been repatriated, with Global Affairs Canada receiving around 4,200 inquiries since the beginning of the crisis.

Sources:

– Global Affairs Canada

– CTV News