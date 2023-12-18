Gramercy Park Penthouse with Stunning Views Hits the Market

A luxurious triplex penthouse located in the exclusive neighborhood of Gramercy Park has been listed for sale. The property, once owned Heidi Ettinger, the renowned Tony-winning Broadway set designer, is now seeking a new owner. Priced at $5.55 million, the penthouse offers a significant discount from its previous asking price of $6.39 million.

Situated in the iconic Sage House at 4 Lexington Ave, the penthouse boasts stunning features and ample living space. Spanning over 3,300 square feet, the co-op includes three to four bedrooms, providing a roomy and comfortable environment for potential buyers. The crown jewel of this property is its 1,100-square-foot roof terrace, offering panoramic views of the city skyline.

The first floor of the penthouse showcases two bedrooms and a wood-paneled library with remarkable views of the Empire State Building. Moving up to the second floor, the great room greets visitors with double-height ceilings, a fireplace, and a chic glass-enclosed sunroom. The adjacent kitchen, perfect for culinary enthusiasts, features high-end appliances and a walk-in pantry.

The penthouse’s third floor is dedicated to a main bedroom suite, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom built-ins, and a windowed bath. This private retreat offers a serene and luxurious atmosphere for the homeowner.

Residents of the Sage House enjoy access to a range of amenities, including a 24-hour concierge, a bike room, private storage, and a live-in super. The historic building, dating back to 1912, adds a touch of elegance and charm to the property.

For those seeking the ultimate in luxury living in Gramercy Park, this penthouse presents a rare opportunity. With its breathtaking views, spacious layout, and high-end finishes, this property is sure to attract discerning buyers looking to make their mark on one of Manhattan’s most coveted neighborhoods.