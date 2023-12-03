The First Contestant Eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2023 Revealed

In a surprising turn of events on the hit reality show I’m a Celebrity 2023, the first contestant has been voted off viewers. Frankie Dettori, the retired jockey, was announced as the celebrity to leave the jungle in the first elimination round. This news was divulged the show’s hosts, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who informed the audience that the public vote stage had commenced, and the person with the fewest votes would depart the following day.

During the tense elimination process, Dettori faced tough competition from YouTube star and TV presenter Nella Rose, but ultimately fell short in the viewers’ vote. Host Nigel Farage, who managed to survive the elimination round, cheekily remarked to Dettori, “It’s a fix, Frankie. You were last in and first out!” However, the spirited jockey took his departure in good stride, expressing his disappointment but also his pride in lasting 12 days in the jungle. He mentioned his admiration for fellow contestant Sam Thompson, whom he believed to be a “larger-than-life character” deserving of the win.

While the elimination was a focal point of the episode, there were also heated exchanges among the remaining celebrities. Fred Sirieix, the popular First Dates star, found himself in a heated argument with Nigel Farage over their differing views on the environment. Sirieix expressed his frustration with Farage, accusing him of being “fixated” on blaming European countries for various issues. Farage’s clashes weren’t limited to Sirieix, as he also clashed with Sam Thompson, criticizing his efforts in the camp. Thompson vented his frustrations in a private interview, referring to Farage as a “d***” for undermining him.

As the show progresses, tensions rise and new alliances form, keeping audiences hooked on the drama-filled adventures of the remaining celebrities. Tune in to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airing Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV to catch all the excitement.

Sources: ITV, IndyArts