New Pittsburgh Steelers Opponent Showcases Impressive Rookie Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who wasted no time in mocking their opponent after the game. However, the Steelers now turn their attention to their next opponent, the Tennessee Titans, who are coming off a win against the Atlanta Falcons. The standout player in that game was Titans’ rookie quarterback, Will Levis.

Will Levis had an outstanding performance, completing 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. The rookie, who was drafted in the second round from Kentucky, showed great poise and skill in his first NFL game. In fact, Levis joined the ranks of Fran Tarkenton and Marcus Mariota as the only quarterbacks to throw four touchdowns in their NFL debut.

Levis had excellent support from his teammates, with DeAndre Hopkins reeling in three of the touchdown catches and amassing 128 yards. Derrick Henry also made significant contributions with 122 yards from scrimmage.

Despite Levis’ impressive debut, the Steelers are still considered early favorites in the upcoming matchup against the Titans. Caesars Sportsbook has the Steelers as three-point favorites.

