Severe Storm System Approaching, Prepare for Hazardous Weather Conditions

Summary: A powerful storm system will be moving into the region, bringing potentially dangerous weather conditions. This system has already caused destructive tornadoes in the Mid-South and is expected to impact our area with a variety of hazards.

Prepare for Hazardous Weather Ahead

Get ready for a wild weather ride as a severe storm system makes its way towards our region. While the calmer weather experienced on Saturday and Sunday morning may have lulled you into a false sense of security, it’s time to brace for impact.

A Red Alert remains in place until Monday morning, indicating the severity of the situation. Additionally, a Flood Watch has been issued for the entire region until Monday afternoon, as heavy rain continues to pour. Make sure to stay updated with the latest storm developments tuning in to CBS News New York.

Strong winds are also expected to accompany the storm, with gusts of up to 60 mph predicted for Suffolk County. A High Wind Warning has been issued, beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting until Monday morning. Areas including Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Jersey Shore are under a Wind Advisory, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible.

Adding to the mix, the highest elevations in the far north and west may see some snow as the storm passes through. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these regions, with 1 to 3 inches of snowfall possible.

The timing of this storm is crucial. As the rain intensifies, so will the winds. Expect gusts between 20-40 mph, with temperatures rising into the 60s. Stay vigilant and prepare for the potential impact of this severe weather system.

Remember to stay safe and take necessary precautions during inclement weather. Follow local authorities’ guidance and ensure your emergency preparedness kit is stocked and ready.