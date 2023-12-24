Change in Weather Ahead: Snow Showers Expected for Monday

After a day of warm weather on Saturday, winter conditions are set to make a comeback on Monday. While winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect for central and northern New York State, the Rochester area is not included. However, temperatures will drop enough for rain showers to turn into wet snow showers overnight south of Thruway, particularly in higher elevations. Most of the region can expect some snow showers and flurries throughout Monday, although minimal accumulation is anticipated over the next 24 hours.

Tonight, scattered light rain showers will gradually transition into wet snow showers. The greatest chance for accumulation will be south of the NYS Thruway, especially in higher elevations. The expected low temperature is around 33 degrees. As Monday approaches, the day will be blustery and quite cold, with temperatures remaining in the mid-30s. Snow showers or flurries will occur intermittently, and the evening, a light dusting of snow may cover grassy surfaces.

Thankfully, Tuesday will bring a few breaks of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, reaching the low to mid-40s. Despite the breeze, it will be a welcomed change from the chillier conditions experienced on Monday.

Stay updated on the latest weather forecast following News 10NBC First Alert weather for the most recent updates and changes.