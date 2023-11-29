Anglian Water Addresses Concerns Over Tap Water Quality in Fenland Villages

Amidst rumors circulating on social media about “high levels” of lead in tap water, Anglian Water has responded promptly to reassure residents in two Fenland villages about the safety of their drinking water. The claims, originally made in a Facebook post on the Wisbech Discussion Forum, raised concerns within the local community.

Anglian Water, upon being approached the Lynn News to verify the allegations, wasted no time in dispelling the rumors. Their spokesperson emphasized that there are no restrictions or concerns regarding the quality of tap water in the Upwell and Outwell areas.

The water company prides itself on providing the highest quality drinking water to its customers, employing rigorous testing and monitoring systems to ensure the safety and reliability of their public water supplies. Regular tests are conducted to measure and ensure water safety and quality.

In the event of any water quality concerns, Anglian Water assures that they would promptly inform customers and provide immediate advisories. Customers who have concerns about their water quality can contact the company, and their team will take the necessary steps to assist and conduct appropriate tests, providing guidance based on the results.

Anglian Water encourages its customers to reach out if they have any questions or concerns about their drinking water. They offer a dedicated helpline at 03457 145 145, and further information is available on their official website [source: anglianwater.com].

