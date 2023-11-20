Delhi Minister Alleges Attempt to Conceal Alleged Irregularities in Tech Company-Hospital Collaboration

Delhi’s Vigilance Minister, Atishi, has raised serious concerns about the deletion of multiple web posts related to alleged irregularities in a collaboration between a private technology company and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Atishi submitted a report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the matter, stating that these posts were removed within 24 hours of her report being submitted.

In the report titled ‘Additional Facts to the First Supplementary Report,’ Atishi highlighted various instances of deleted content. She claimed that the LinkedIn profile of the chief secretary’s son was deleted, along with the official website and LinkedIn profile of the technology firm, MetaMix. Additionally, a collaboration announcement between ILBS and MetaMix, posted on Twitter, was also allegedly taken down.

“These actions indicate a clear attempt to destroy evidence, erase tracks, and prevent public scrutiny of the shocking irregularities highlighted in my supplementary report,” stated Atishi. She emphasized the urgency for an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

When approached for comment, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar did not respond. On the other hand, MetaMix Technologies Private Limited’s director, KD Sharma, denied any association between the chief secretary’s son and the company. He labeled the allegations as false propaganda designed to defame MetaMix.

In response, the government clarified that Atishi had obtained information regarding the chief secretary’s son from public sources. The government statement confirmed that Anish Sarin, who owns 99% of MetaMix’s equity, is also the promoter of Anantraj Limited, where Karan Chauhan is employed.

Regarding the alleged deletion of the collaboration announcement ILBS, a faculty member claimed responsibility, stating that the Twitter handle in question belonged to her personally. She affirmed her authority to post and delete content without requiring any approval.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has forwarded the supplementary report to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for further action. Atishi’s report accuses Chief Secretary Kumar of exploiting his position to secure a lucrative collaboration between ILBS and the technology company, recommending his immediate suspension and a CBI investigation. The report also calls for the termination of the memorandum of understanding between the two parties.

While the LG’s secretariat has yet to respond, sources close to the chief secretary maintain that his son has no connection to the company, neither as a signatory nor as an employee. These claims aim to counter the allegations made in Atishi’s report.

The collaboration between ILBS and MetaMix, as outlined in the report submitted on Thursday, allegedly provides the company with significant financial benefits, including joint intellectual property rights and a 50% share of profits from future commercialization.

