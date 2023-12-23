An Opportunity for Fun and Networking at Firestone Walker Brewing

Experience an evening of enjoyment and connecting with like-minded individuals at Firestone Walker Brewing Company. This event provides a fantastic chance for both current and potential members of the Venice Chamber to network in a relaxed and friendly setting.

Guests will have the pleasure of indulging in complimentary appetizers and delightful brews generously provided our gracious hosts, Firestone Walker Brewing Company. As you engage in casual networking, take advantage of this opportunity to build new connections and strengthen existing relationships.

Adding to the excitement of the evening, there will be a raffle draw where attendees have a chance to win a Firestone Walker Gift Card. This allows you to not only have a fun time but also potentially walk away with a fantastic prize. Admission for Chamber Members is only $10, while Prospective Members can join in for just $15. If you’re considering membership, we highly encourage you to attend two events before making your commitment.

Please keep in mind that cancellations made within 5 days of the event will not be eligible for refunds. However, we are more than happy to address any inquiries you may have regarding future collaborations or partnerships. Feel free to reach out to us via email at [email protected].

Immerse yourself in the charming atmosphere of Firestone Walker Brewing Company’s Propagator. Known for its role as an R&D pilot brewhouse, this location specializes in exploring innovative flavors and ideas that are unique to the Venice neighborhood.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 5 PM to 7 PM. Bring your business cards and get ready for an evening of fun, networking, and the chance to make lasting connections. We look forward to seeing you there!