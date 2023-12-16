Fire Breaks Out at Aalberts Surface Technologies in Lansing

The Lansing Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at Aalberts Surface Technologies, located in the 1800 block of Bassett Avenue in Lansing. Late Tuesday night, emergency crews arrived at the scene and issued warnings about dangerous gases present as a result of the fire. Sulfuric acid was identified as one of the gases in the area.

Thankfully, all individuals present in the building managed to evacuate safely when the fire started. Deputy Chief Kenneth Lay from the Lansing Fire Department stated that the fire, which originated in a furnace, eventually breached the roof.

While no chemicals were released during the fire, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the outbreak. The investigation will carefully examine various aspects to identify any potential contributing factors.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety protocols and preparedness in commercial and industrial settings. Companies must prioritize regular inspections and safety measures to minimize the risk of such occurrences. Additionally, emergency response plans are crucial to ensure the safe evacuation of personnel in the event of a fire.

(Source: WILX)