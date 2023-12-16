Fire Breaks Out at Aalberts Surface Technologies in Lansing

Summary: A fire broke out at Aalberts Surface Technologies in Lansing, Michigan, prompting an investigation the Lansing Fire Department. The incident occurred late Tuesday night and was accompanied the presence of dangerous gases, including sulfuric acid. Fortunately, all individuals present in the building managed to evacuate safely. Deputy Chief Kenneth Lay stated that the cause of the fire is currently being investigated, clarifying that no chemicals were released during the incident.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to safety protocols and maintaining a vigilant approach in industrial settings.