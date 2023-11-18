Former Altice Employee Charged with Arson at Optimum Store: A Look at Safety and Crisis Management

A recent incident at an Optimum store in Bergen County has highlighted the importance of safety measures and crisis management in the workplace. Randy S. McMaster, a former employee of cable-internet provider Altice, has been charged with setting fire to two of the company’s vans in the store’s parking lot.

The incident, which took place on October 19, occurred in the rear parking lot of the store on Potash Road in Oakland. McMaster, according to authorities, torched the vehicles around 3:15 p.m. The fires were fortunately extinguished before any major damage occurred.

Altice took immediate action in response to the incident. McMaster was promptly terminated upon the completion of an internal investigation, and local authorities were notified accordingly. The company’s priority is to ensure the safety of their employees and prevent any further harm.

While the motivation behind McMaster’s actions remains unclear, this incident raises important questions about crisis management in the workplace. How can companies better assess potential risks and prevent such incidents from happening? What measures should be in place to address these situations swiftly and effectively?

