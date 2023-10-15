Starbucks Employee Leaks Drink Recipes on Social Media, Goes Viral

An employee of global coffee chain Starbucks has recently been fired for leaking the company’s secret drink recipes on social media. This revelation, which has now gone viral on the platform ‘X’, has given coffee lovers unprecedented insights into their favorite Starbucks beverages.

While this is not the first time an employee has leaked Starbucks’ menu, it has become a trend for disgruntled former employees to share the company’s closely guarded recipes. In the past, similar leaks have occurred on platforms like TikTok.

Starbucks, known for its staple menu items like the Java Chip Frappuccino, has a loyal following around the world. However, the coffee chain is also notorious for its high prices. With the leaked recipes now available to the public, consumers can now recreate their favorite Starbucks drinks in the comfort of their own homes.

The viral thread that contains the leaked recipes covers a wide range of beverages, from cold brew to frappuccinos. Since its upload, the thread has garnered a lot of attention and many responses from Starbucks enthusiasts.

While some users celebrated the release of the recipes, others raised concerns about the employee breaching their contract and potentially facing legal consequences. Despite this, the thread continues to circulate on social media.

Starbucks has not yet commented on the situation or taken any actions against the employee responsible for the leak.

Sources: News18

Definitions:

– Barista: A person who prepares and serves coffee in a coffee shop.

– Frappuccino: A trademarked brand of blended coffee beverages sold Starbucks.

– Cold brew: A method of brewing coffee using cold water over an extended period of time, resulting in a less acidic and smoother flavor.

– Viral: Referring to content that spreads quickly and widely on the internet or social media.