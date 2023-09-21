Former Black TikTok Employees Accuse ByteDance of Racial Discrimination

Two former Black TikTok employees, Nnete Matima and Joël Carter, have filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging that parent company ByteDance terminated them in retaliation for speaking out against racial discrimination. According to the complaint, Matima and Carter faced discriminatory treatment that is indicative of a broader problem within Silicon Valley and large American companies.

Matima, who worked in sales at TikTok, claims that her supervisor referred to her as a “black snake” and held her to a higher sales outreach quota compared to her white colleagues. Carter, a manager on TikTok’s ad policy team, says he was assigned a lower level and salary despite having the same education and work experience as his non-Black peers.

Both Matima and Carter allege that they faced reprisals when they raised concerns about the unequal treatment they experienced. ByteDance has yet to respond to the allegations.

The complaint comes at a time when ByteDance is already under scrutiny due to concerns about data privacy and its relationship with the Chinese government. The technology industry as a whole has been criticized for its lack of diversity and inclusion, with little progress being made in improving the representation of women and people of color.

In response to previous complaints from Black TikTok creators about unequal treatment, the company pledged to create a supportive environment for the Black community. However, Matima and Carter argue that their experiences show a “pattern or practice of retaliation” against those who speak out against discrimination. They emphasized that no worker should have to choose between ignoring discrimination or facing retaliation that ultimately leads to termination.

This case highlights the ongoing challenges faced workers of color, who often find themselves caught between the desire to advance their careers and the need to report discrimination. It also underscores the importance of holding large companies accountable for fostering inclusive and equitable workplaces.

