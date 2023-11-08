NASA Confirms Fireball Sighting Across Multiple States

NASA has confirmed the sighting of a dazzling fireball streaking across the skies of multiple states in the United States. The government agency reported that the fireball was observed on Thursday, November 2nd at around 7 p.m. The sighting was reported in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire.

The fireball was first spotted 81 miles from Long Island, according to NASA. It appeared approximately 65 miles above the Atlantic Ocean and traveled southeast at a staggering speed of 116,000 miles per hour. The luminous flame disintegrated 49 miles above the ocean, creating a mesmerizing display for those lucky enough to witness it.

In amateur reports submitted through the American Meteor Society, the fireball was estimated to have a magnitude of -23, making it exceptionally bright. Fireballs, according to NASA, are meteors that collide with Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, resulting in a brilliant display.

The American Meteor Society verifies all amateur fireball reports before documenting them officially. On the magnitude scale, fireballs typically range from -4 to -6 in brightness. For comparison, a full moon has a magnitude of -12.6, while the sun has a magnitude of -26.7.

While the sight of a fireball may seem rare, the American Meteor Society reports that thousands of meteors pass Earth daily. However, many of them go unnoticed due to their timing during the day or their location over uninhabited areas or the ocean.

For stargazers interested in meteor showers, there are currently four active ones: the Orionids, Southern Taurids, Northern Taurids, and Leonids. The upcoming meteor shower to look out for is the Northern Taurids, which will peak on the night of November 11th.

