Investigation Ongoing for Fire at Thunder Bay Theatre

Summary: The Alpena Fire Department and Alpena Police Department have begun investigating the cause of a fire that occurred at the Thunder Bay Theatre in the early morning hours on Sunday. While initial findings do not suggest any suspicious activity, authorities are still in the early stages of the investigation. If foul play is suspected, the public may be asked to assist.

Despite not finding anything suspicious so far, Fire Chief Rob Edmonds stated that certain aspects of the fire raise concerns and warrant further investigation. The fire department’s community risk reduction captain, Andy Marceau, and Alpena police detective sergeant, Bill Gohl, are leading the investigation. They will focus on determining the fire’s origin, how it started, and whether it was intentional.

One challenging aspect of the investigation is the extensive debris that covers a large portion of the theater. Marceau and Gohl were seen raking and digging through the rubble to uncover any potential clues. Fire patterns and smoke patterns observed at the scene will guide Marceau in his search for evidence.

This is not the first time the Thunder Bay Theatre has experienced fire damage. In 2020, a fire destroyed the nearby John A. Lau restaurant and caused some damage to the theater. Since then, the theater has been undergoing repairs with the hope of reopening. However, the latest fire has created uncertainty regarding the project timeline.

Funding for the restoration of the theater came from state and local grants, insurance funds, and various foundations. While the theater board remains committed to reopening and addressing the damage, the extent of the necessary repairs may require additional funding beyond what is currently available.