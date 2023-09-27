Tūrangi Volunteer Fire Brigade’s Funny TikTok Videos Bring Laughter and Awareness

Tūrangi’s volunteer firefighters have found a creative way to engage with the community and spread important messages through their funny videos on TikTok. Chief Fire Officer Peter Hanne and volunteer Tommi Joyce, along with other volunteers, have been producing these entertaining videos.

One of their most popular videos, which has garnered over five million views, is a parody of Cuban-American rapper D J Lazz’s song “Move Shake Drop.” The firefighters put their own twist on it, showcasing their dance moves while wearing their firefighting gear.

Another video takes inspiration from a Bentley advertisement. In the original ad, a model whispers “Bentley” as she highlights different features of the luxury car. In the Tūrangi edition, the firefighters strike various positions, still in their full gear, and whisper “fire twuk.”

In total, the videos have been viewed over 10 million times. They cover a range of subjects, including a reminder about changing smoke alarm batteries for daylight savings and a special video produced for Māori Language Week.

Hanne and Joyce handle all the filming and editing, utilizing the fire station as their set. Despite their busy schedules, both individuals also have jobs with Fire and Emergency in addition to their volunteer work. They find the process of creating these videos to be enjoyable and a great way to engage with the community.

By using TikTok, the Tūrangi Volunteer Fire Brigade has found a unique platform to raise awareness about fire safety and other important messages. Their videos are not only entertaining but also serve as a reminder of the dedication and hard work of volunteer firefighters in keeping the community safe.

