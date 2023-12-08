Fire Damages Storage Units in Fruitport Township

Summary: A fire broke out in a storage facility in Fruitport Township, causing damage to multiple units. Joel Forrest, the owner of a neighboring business, initially received a call that his shop was on fire, but it was later determined that the fire occurred at Fruitport Auto Sales and Storage. Unfortunately, Forrest had been using one of the storage units to store his customers’ items, including valuable heirlooms. Despite the prompt response firefighters, the fire spread quickly within the wooden structure. While the majority of the fire has been extinguished, some units remain inaccessible. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire Incident Strikes Storage Units in Fruitport Township

In an unforeseen turn of events, a fire erupted at a storage facility in Fruitport Township, leading to substantial damage to multiple units. The incident came to light when Joel Forrest, who owns a leatherwork and repair business nearby, received an alarming phone call indicating that his shop was on fire. Soon after, it was established that the fire had actually broken out at Fruitport Auto Sales and Storage, Forrest’s neighbor.

Forrest had been utilizing one of the storage units on the premises for the past four years to store belongings belonging to his customers. These items ranged from valuable saddles to fragile antique furniture. Regrettably, one of the pieces included a pair of chairs that were over a century old, designated to be reupholstered. Such irreplaceable heirlooms have now turned to ashes, leaving a void that cannot be filled.

Efforts to contain the blaze were swiftly initiated the Fruitport Fire Department, owing to the facility’s close proximity. However, due to the wooden construction within the storage units, the fire spread rapidly, necessitating firefighters to tackle the inferno on a unit-by-unit basis. Despite their best efforts, some units were inaccessible and were expected to be reached with the assistance of an excavator.

While the majority of the fire has been suppressed, the extent of the damage is still being assessed. Fire Chief Brian Michelli confirmed that the entire roof of the building has been compromised. Additionally, one individual suffered minor burns during the incident and has sought medical treatment independently. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The incident caused disruptions in the surrounding area, with part of Airline Road being temporarily closed. Firefighters faced logistical challenges due to the need for abundant water supply, compounded the location of the nearest hydrant on the opposite side of the road. Nonetheless, with the combined efforts of several fire departments, including Fruitport, Norton Shores, Ferrysburg, and Muskegon Township, the blaze was brought under control.