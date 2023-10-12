Fake News: FIR filed against Twitter User for Spreading False Health Rumors about Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit

A FIR has been filed against a Twitter user named Dr Nimo Yadav, also known as @NiravModi, for spreading fake news about filmmaker Ashoke Pandit’s health. The account, which claims to be a parody of Nirav Modi, had tweeted false information about Pandit’s well-being, causing concern among his friends and family.

Reacting to the fake news, director Hansal Mehta called out the rumors and urged people to stop spreading such malicious information. He labeled the reports as fake and said that Pandit is perfectly fine. Mehta further stated that sharing false rumors about anyone’s health, even if it is your enemy, is vile.

Ashoke Pandit had earlier appealed to Maharashtra’s Chief Minister and Deputy CM to take action against the Twitter user. Several film bodies, including FWICE, IMPPA, and IFTDA, came out in support of Pandit and condemned the actions of the Twitter user.

Following the FIR filed the Mumbai police, Pandit expressed his gratitude for their swift action. He stressed the importance of identifying and arresting the person responsible for spreading panic through false rumors and creating a fake account in his name.

Ashoke Pandit currently holds the position of President at the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association. He recently produced a film titled 72 Hoorain.

