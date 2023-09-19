Jammu and Kashmir High Court Allows FIRs Based on WhatsApp Messages

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has ruled that it is acceptable to register a First Information Report (FIR) based on information received via WhatsApp. This decision confirms that filing a complaint through WhatsApp is sufficient compliance with the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

In a case involving a property dispute among siblings, the petitioners sought to quash a complaint filed the respondent before the City Munsiff Srinagar. The court held that the complaint filed via WhatsApp and subsequent registration of the FIR were valid. The court stated that even if the WhatsApp chats and emails were not initially part of the complaint, their non-filing before the Magistrate does not affect the validity of the application.

The petitioners claimed that the criminal proceedings were an attempt to resolve a private civil dispute. However, the respondent argued that she had followed the correct procedure reporting her grievances to the police and providing evidence through WhatsApp chats and emails. The court found that the complainant had fulfilled the requirements for invoking Section 156(3) CrPC, which allows the police to investigate a complaint.

The court emphasized that criminal proceedings should not be hindered at the initial stage, unless there are exceptional circumstances. Quashing a complaint should be an exception rather than the norm. The court dismissed the petition, stating that it lacked merit.

FIR: First Information Report, a document filed with the police to initiate the investigation of a criminal offense.

Section 154(1) and 154(3) CrPC: Sections of the Criminal Procedure Code in India that regulate the procedure for registering complaints with the police.

Section 156(3) CrPC: A provision in the Criminal Procedure Code that empowers the police to investigate a complaint and file an appropriate report to the magistrate.

Magistrate: A judicial officer with the power to issue warrants, conduct trials, and make judgments in cases.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Judgment: Dilshad Sheikh & Ors. v. Sabha Sheikh