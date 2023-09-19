FIR Filed Against Man for Triple Talaq on WhatsApp

The Karnataka police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a man who sent triple talaq messages to his wife on WhatsApp. The accused, Abdul Rasheed, is currently residing abroad. The FIR was filed Misriya, Rasheed’s wife, who hails from Sullia in Karnataka. The couple got married seven years ago and have two daughters. Two years ago, Rasheed took Misriya abroad but brought her back for the birth of their second child and then returned. Over the past six months, the couple has been facing differences that both families attempted to resolve. However, Rasheed decided to send a triple talaq message over WhatsApp, leaving his wife shocked and distressed. Misriya then filed a complaint with the Sullia police, seeking legal action against her husband.

The case adds to the ongoing debate surrounding triple talaq, a controversial Islamic divorce practice. Triple talaq is the act of a Muslim husband unilaterally divorcing his wife saying the word “talaq” (divorce) three times. This practice has faced criticism for being instant and irrevocable, leaving women vulnerable and without legal protection.

Further investigation into this particular case is currently underway. It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold and what implications it may have on the larger conversation around triple talaq.

