Karnataka Man Faces FIR for Sending Triple Talaq Messages to Wife on WhatsApp

An FIR has been filed against a man residing abroad for sending triple talaq messages to his wife on WhatsApp. The case has been registered with Sullia police station in Mangaluru, Karnataka. The complainant, Misriya, a resident of Jayanagar in Sullia, had lodged a complaint against her husband Abdul Rasheed.

According to Misriya’s complaint, she and Abdul Rasheed got married seven years ago. The couple had two daughters and Abdul Rasheed had taken Misriya abroad two years ago. However, their relationship began to deteriorate over the past six months.

Despite efforts from both families to resolve the issues between the couple, Abdul Rasheed sent a triple talaq message to his wife on WhatsApp. Shocked this, Misriya decided to take legal action against her husband and lodged a complaint with Sullia police station.

The police have started an investigation into the matter, and further details are awaited. Triple talaq, or instant divorce, is a controversial practice wherein a Muslim man can unilaterally divorce his wife pronouncing “talaq” thrice. In 2019, India enacted a law to ban this practice, criminalizing it and providing for stringent punishments.

This case highlights the persistent issue of triple talaq and its impact on the lives of many women. Laws against triple talaq aim to protect the rights of Muslim women and ensure equality within marriages. However, implementation and awareness of these laws remains a challenge.

