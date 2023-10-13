Welcome to Screen Gab: A Guide to Home Viewing

Screen Gab No. 103 is here to provide you with a heavy dose of TV and movie recommendations for your lazy weekends in front of the TV. As the days get shorter and shorter, there’s nothing better than curling up at home with a new show. In this edition of Screen Gab, we bring you an “Adventure Time” spinoff, a Max documentary about the Navajo Police Training Academy, and a series about the heyday of the supermodels.

First up, “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake” is a 10-episode spinoff and sequel to the original animated fantasy series. It follows Fionna and Cake, the gender-swapped versions of Finn and Jake, as imagined the Ice King. But this Fionna is not your typical hero; she’s an everyday young adult stuck in a mundane job, desperate for more magic in her life. The series explores the impossibility of recapturing storytelling magic and incorporates it as one of its central themes. Fans of the original series will be delighted to see familiar characters and plenty of Easter eggs.

Next, we have the three-part documentary “Navajo Police: Class 57,” premiering on HBO. Unlike scripted television, this series offers a taste of real-life tribal police training. It follows a smaller-than-hoped-for class of recruits as they learn to navigate the challenges of a potentially dangerous job. The series is beautifully shot, capturing both the wide landscapes and small details of the Navajo reservation. It provides a deeper understanding of the physical, social, and political challenges faced tribal police officers.

Lastly, Apple TV+ brings us “The Super Models,” a docuseries that traces the rise of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. This series not only explores the lives of these iconic supermodels but also delves into the cultural shifts brought about print media, cable television, and the internet in the late 20th century. With its four parts, “The Super Models” leaves viewers wanting more, showcasing the impact these models had on society.

So, grab your favorite snacks, settle in, and enjoy these recommended shows and documentaries on your next lazy weekend. Happy viewing!

