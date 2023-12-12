FINTRX 360 LinkedIn Integration Revolutionizes Networking for Financial Professionals

FINTRX, the leading provider of private wealth data intelligence, has unveiled its groundbreaking FINTRX 360 LinkedIn Integration, a game-changer in the world of finance. This innovative integration aims to transform the way professionals connect and engage within the private wealth landscape bringing comprehensive data directly into the LinkedIn platform.

With the FINTRX 360 LinkedIn Integration, financial professionals can now access a wealth of information on potential contacts through LinkedIn. The integration provides a rich dataset with over 50 FINTRX data points for each contact, including email addresses, passions, interests, contact roles, and growth rates. This comprehensive view offers a competitive edge and empowers professionals in wealth management, asset management, and financial advisory services to engage in a personalized and informed manner.

“We are excited to introduce the FINTRX 360 LinkedIn Integration, which opens up new possibilities for professionals to connect and engage with the private wealth landscape,” said Russ D’Argento, Founder and CEO of FINTRX. “By seamlessly integrating our comprehensive data into the LinkedIn platform, we are giving our users an unparalleled advantage.”

The key features and benefits of the FINTRX 360 LinkedIn Integration include access to comprehensive contact information, credentials, compliance details, geographical footprint, investment patterns, and AUM details. Additionally, the integration enables seamless CRM and workflow enablement, allowing users to log notes, tasks, and tags on contacts, sync contacts to Salesforce or HubSpot CRM, and more.

“At FINTRX, we are committed to making our data accessible to our users where they work,” stated Russ D’Argento. “The launch of the FINTRX 360 LinkedIn Integration showcases our dedication to providing seamless access to comprehensive private wealth data intelligence within the platforms our users rely on daily.”

FINTRX is known as the go-to resource for private wealth data and research, serving thousands of users at leading firms. With its powerful intelligent data, FINTRX helps users target the right firms for capital raising, build stronger relationships, and make informed decisions. The FINTRX 360 LinkedIn Integration further expands their capabilities and facilitates the discovery of new opportunities in the industry.

This integration marks a significant milestone for the finance industry, empowering professionals to network and prospect with greater efficiency and effectiveness. With the FINTRX 360 LinkedIn Integration, financial professionals can take their networking efforts to a new level and stay one step ahead in the highly competitive world of private wealth management.