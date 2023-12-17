Micro-lending Start-up KreditPE Expresses Interest in Acquiring ZestMoney

In a surprising turn of events, micro-lending start-up KreditPE has publicly expressed its interest in acquiring Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) start-up ZestMoney, which recently announced its decision to shut down operations. In a detailed post on LinkedIn, Ashwin Bhambri, the founder of KreditPE, praised the founders of ZestMoney for their accomplishments and expressed his belief that the BNPL platform is “too good to shut down.”

Bhambri went on to propose the idea of merging KreditPE and ZestMoney, stating that he firmly believes they can create a product that would be even more successful than PhonePe, a popular mobile payments platform. The letter addressed to the co-founders of ZestMoney, as well as its employees and investors, expressed KreditPE’s intentions and its eagerness to connect with the decision-makers.

While PhonePe had previously planned to acquire ZestMoney, the deal fell through earlier this year after an extensive due diligence process. If KreditPE’s proposal is accepted, it could result in the creation of a postpaid UPI wallet service, which could be highly appealing to the growing number of aspirational Indian users. The letter stated that when such an option becomes available, the larger Indian audience would likely switch to a postpaid wallet service, indicating untapped potential in this market.

One notable advantage that KreditPE claims to have over its competitors is an unmatched lending algorithm and format. While many companies boast about their lending algorithms, KreditPE asserts that they are the only ones who truly possess a superior algorithm. This could be a significant selling point in their proposal to acquire ZestMoney.

ZestMoney’s investors, including Omidyar Network India, Alteria Capital, Goldman Sachs Investment Partners, Ribbit Capital, Naspers, and PayU, have made substantial investments in the platform during previous funding rounds. The outcome of KreditPE’s proposal remains uncertain, but it is clear that their interest in merging with ZestMoney could provide an opportunity for both companies to create a more successful BNPL platform and expand their market reach.