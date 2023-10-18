Fintech Fringe Launches Fintech Fringe Forum to Support Growth and Scaling

Fintech Fringe, known as the official fringe event for London Tech Week, has announced the launch of Fintech Fringe Forum. This platform, often described as “LinkedIn for Fintech,” is dedicated to supporting the growth and scaling of fintech companies.

Fintech Fringe Forum serves as a space for fintechs to connect with experienced experts in various areas such as customer acquisition, fundraising, regulatory compliance, and brand strategy. Additionally, the forum showcases workshops, courses, and events that aim to support the growth and prosperity of fintech organizations.

Members of Fintech Fringe Forum can benefit from various features, including the ability to connect with verified experts who have experience in working with high-growth fintechs. They can also access resources and insights to support the scaling and growth of their fintech ventures. The platform provides information on financial and ecosystem support available in the UK, such as grants and venture capital funding. Moreover, members can find out about accelerators and growth programs designed to develop scaling fintechs.

Fintech Fringe Forum also offers a space for members to engage in discussion groups and connect with peers in the industry. Furthermore, the platform provides information on upcoming industry events that fintech professionals can attend. Users can also access live events on the platform featuring industry experts and leaders.

Future updates to Fintech Fringe Forum will include features such as courses, graduate hiring, job listings, investor insights, and a vetted suppliers list, making it a comprehensive resource for fintech growth.

Calypso Harland, the Founder of Fintech Fringe, expressed that the goal of Fintech Fringe Forum is to consolidate various types of support, information, and connections in one place. The aim is to reinforce the UK as a global hub for fintech, making it easier for fintechs to find everything they need to scale and grow. The platform also seeks to build connections and communities that will accelerate fintechs towards their goals.

In addition to the launch of the Forum, Fintech Fringe has confirmed its dates for next year as an official fringe event of London Fintech Week, running from June 10th to 13th, 2024. The event series will be supported partners such as the Department for Business and Trade, CFIT, Fintech Alliance, Innovate Finance, Level39, London & Partners, and Rise created Barclays.

Fintech Fringe is also launching two new event series, starting with Rise & Shine and Mastermind. These events will focus on exploring alternative funding options for fintechs and are scheduled to take place on November 9th. These practitioner-led event series aim to deliver dedicated content and support for leaders across different business functions.

With the launch of Fintech Fringe Forum and the new event series, Fintech Fringe aims to bring together fintechs, experts, and the ecosystem year-round, fulfilling the demand for continued collaboration and growth opportunities in the industry.

Sources:

– Fintech Fringe official website

– London Tech Week website