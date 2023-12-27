Finn Balor gears up for WWE Live Events

WWE Superstar Finn Balor is set to compete in a series of matches during WWE’s Holiday Tour. Starting on December 26th, Balor will be in action throughout the week, visiting cities such as New York, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

Balor, who is currently a member of The Judgment Day and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Damian Priest, took to Twitter to promote the upcoming WWE Live Events.

Former WWE Superstar Adam Copeland, also known as Edge, recently spoke about Balor and The Judgment Day faction. Copeland expressed his belief that Balor and other members of the faction had untapped potential and were underutilized. He also discussed the importance of being engaged with the audience while still maintaining control as a performer.

Earlier this month, Balor and Priest defended their tag team titles against The Creed Brothers. The duo has been dominant champions since winning the titles.

Are you a fan of Finn Balor? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!