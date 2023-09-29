Is Instagram Overheating iPhone 15 Pro Models?

Users of iPhone 15 Pro models have been reporting issues of their devices overheating, and a potential culprit has emerged: the Instagram app running on iOS 17. While some initially speculated that the new A17 Pro chip was to blame, analyst Ming Chi-Kuo suggests that Apple’s “compromises” on the thermal system of the handsets, as well as the titanium case material, may be the real cause. However, it is believed that the problem could be resolved with a software update.

Tech influencer Marques Brownlee conducted an experiment where he used the iPhone 15 Pro Max extensively on a hot day and experienced no overheating. However, when he used the phone on an airplane while simultaneously playing music and scrolling through Instagram, the device heated up significantly and drained 5% of the battery. This observation has raised suspicions that the Instagram app might be the primary cause of overheating issues.

In a YouTube video, another tech enthusiast named iphonedo claimed that the Instagram app on iOS 17 was responsible for overheating not only his iPhone 15 Pro Max but also his iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPad Pro 6. He reported that merely spending 10 minutes on Instagram drained 10% of the battery and caused extreme heating, leading to performance problems. Despite an update released Instagram, the issue remained unresolved.

To mitigate the problem, it has been suggested to enable Low Power Mode and disable background effects while using Instagram. These measures can alleviate the overheating issue to some extent. However, the ultimate solution may lie in an update from Apple or Instagram that addresses the overheating problem specifically.

It is important to note that these findings are based on user reports and videos, and no official statement from Instagram or Apple has been released regarding this issue. As such, more research and investigation are required to determine the exact cause of the overheating problems experienced iPhone 15 Pro users.

