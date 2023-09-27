The Rise of Finfluencers and the Need for Accountability

In the midst of increasing economic uncertainty during the pandemic, a new breed of influencers emerged – the “finfluencers”. These individuals utilize their social media platforms to provide advice, insights, and personal experiences on topics such as money management, financial trends, budgeting, student loans, and investments. With the lockdowns giving people more time to evaluate their finances, finfluencers gained popularity and continued to thrive even as the effects of the pandemic receded. One notable example is a 25-year-old TikToker from Tennessee who reportedly earns over $500,000 annually sharing investment advice.

However, the rise of finfluencers has raised concerns about their accountability and the potential overlap between their guidance and manipulation. Recognizing this, regulatory bodies worldwide have taken steps to address the issue. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), for instance, has updated its regulations for finfluencers, requiring them to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) before providing investment-related advice. SEBI has also proposed measures to prevent regulated agencies from associating with unregulated entities like finfluencers.

Similarly, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Australian regulators, and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have all issued guidelines or alerts to address the impact of social media on investment fraud and consumer protection. In India, the Centre released endorsement guidelines for celebrities and social media influencers, which mandate the disclosure of monetary or material benefits in product promotions.

So why do people listen to finfluencers in the first place? One reason is the power of the internet and its ability to connect influencers with audiences. Finfluencers have managed to reach a sizable following simplifying complex financial advice, making it more accessible to a wider audience. However, the low financial literacy rate in India, as highlighted a survey conducted the National Centre for Financial Education, suggests that the popularity of finfluencers’ short videos can be attributed to a lack of financial knowledge among the general population.

The effectiveness of influencer marketing lies in its ability to tap into our natural tendencies, emotions, and desires. According to a Forbes article, influencer marketing capitalizes on the trust people place in those they consider authorities or skilled storytellers. It appeals to our natural emotions, fear of missing out, and desire for connection, all of which are hardwired into us as human beings. The internet has provided a platform for these interpersonal relationships to flourish, making us more susceptible to influence.

As the influencer industry evolves and financial literacy remains a challenge, there is a growing need for accountability and regulation to protect vulnerable individuals from potential manipulation. By implementing stricter guidelines and requiring registration with financial regulators, authorities aim to ensure that finfluencers have the necessary qualifications and expertise to provide reliable financial advice.

