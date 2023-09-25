Man Fined $700 for Filming and Decapitating Python

A man in Munruben, south of Brisbane, has been fined $700 for filming himself decapitating a python and posting the video on social media. The disturbing video showed the man throwing the snake onto the ground and using a shovel to kill it. The maximum penalty for this offense is over $14,000, so the man was considered lucky to escape with a $718 fine.

Senior wildlife officer Jonathan McDonald described the video as “extremely cruel and unnecessary.” The man admitted during interviews with wildlife officers that he had previously used snake catchers to remove snakes from his property, but in this instance, he decided to kill the snake himself. He conceded that it was the wrong thing to do.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science became aware of the video after a member of the public reported it in June. Mr. McDonald warned Queensland residents that snakes would become more active as the weather warmed up. He advised people to avoid handling snakes and to call licensed wildlife removal services if a snake needed to be removed from their property.

Under the Nature Conservation Act (1992), it is illegal to take or kill a protected animal without proper authorization. Queensland residents are encouraged to report any incidents of animal cruelty to the authorities at 1300 130 372.

It is important to treat all wildlife with respect and refrain from engaging in unnecessary harm. Killing protected animals is not only cruel but also against the law. Let us all appreciate and protect these creatures that contribute to the biodiversity of our environment.

Sources:

– The original article.