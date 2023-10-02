Olivia Dunne Celebrates 21st Birthday in Style

Olivia Dunne, the LSU star and internet sensation, made sure to celebrate her 21st birthday in style. She treated her fans to a series of photos on her Instagram, showcasing her exquisite outfits for the special night. The photos garnered a lot of attention and praise from fans, as well as celebrities like Lindsey Vonn.

Dunne started off with a black mini skirt paired with a glittery Prada purse, captioning it “bday din fit.” She then wowed her fans with a glittery white mini-skirt and a black sash embroidered with ‘happy birthday.’ The photos showcased Dunne’s impeccable style and class, and fans flooded the comments with love and admiration.

With a net worth of $3.3 million before turning 21, Dunne has achieved tremendous success as a social media influencer and a member of the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team. She has a massive following of 4.4 million on Instagram and 5.7 million on TikTok. Her social media presence also brings in substantial earnings, with reports estimating her income from a single sponsored post to be between $31,900 and $43,200.

Dunne’s financial success is a testament to her hard work and dedication. Her NIL valuation reached $3.5 million earlier this year, a significant increase from $2.6 million in December 2022. As Dunne continues to make waves in the world of social media and athletics, her future looks bright.

NIL – Name, Image, and Likeness. It refers to the rights of college athletes to profit from their own name, image, and likeness.

