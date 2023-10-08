How to Navigate the Complex Landscape of Streaming NFL Games

If you’re an avid football fan who loves to watch NFL games, you may have noticed that finding a way to watch these games has become more challenging than ever before. The NFL streaming landscape has become increasingly complex, with games being allocated to different services. This complexity arises at a time when interest in the NFL is soaring, thanks to factors such as talented quarterbacks, thrilling games, and even the influence of pop superstar Taylor Swift. As a result, many fans are struggling to find a reliable way to stream NFL games.

This season, there are five providers airing NFL games: NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN/ABC, and Amazon. Additionally, many of these providers offer their own streaming services where the games are available. The NFL also has its own streaming app, and games are accessible through YouTube TV as well.

The reason behind this convoluted situation is the immense value of the NFL as a TV product. In 2021, the NFL signed media deals worth over $11 billion, lasting up to 11 years, involving major companies such as NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, and ABC. These companies are heavily investing in their streaming platforms, positioning them as the future of their businesses. As an incentive for new subscribers, many games are being exclusively streamed on these platforms.

This season, there are several firsts, such as NFL Sunday Ticket being available through YouTube TV, a playoff game exclusively aired on Peacock, and a Black Friday game on Amazon Prime. Amazon was instrumental in popularizing streaming of NFL games when it secured exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football. As more companies followed suit, it has become increasingly difficult for fans to know where to find their favorite games.

If you still have a cable subscription, you should have access to all NFL games. However, once you decide to cut the cord, things become more complicated. There are streaming services, such as NFL+, which is priced at $6.99 per month and provides access to everything from Thursday Night Football to games exclusively aired on the NFL Network. Other options include Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV, which offer a combination of games each week similar to cable packages.

Sling TV is another option, providing a comprehensive package that includes NFC Afternoon Games, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and NFL Network Games when you subscribe to both their Orange and Blue plans. Additionally, there are specific streaming services that only offer access to certain games each week, such as Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, Sunday Night Football on Peacock Premium, and AFC afternoon games on Paramount Plus.

Watching NFL games without cable has become increasingly challenging, as streaming services attempt to replace complete cable packages. With numerous options available, it can be overwhelming for football fans who don’t want to pay for multiple subscriptions. The current state of streaming football games is just one aspect of the larger, fragmented landscape of TV content. As it stands, finding what you want to watch can be a confusing and frustrating experience. However, it’s possible that new streaming bundles will be introduced in the future to simplify the process. Until then, football fans will need to navigate the complex streaming landscape to enjoy their favorite games.

