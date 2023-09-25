TikTok’s Moon Phase Soulmate Trend: Exploring Lunar Connections and Astrological Compatibility

The Moon Phase Soulmate trend has taken social media storm, particularly on TikTok. This trend revolves around the idea of identifying your soulmate through moon phases and astrology. Users are encouraged to overlay an image of the moon phase corresponding to their partner’s or loved one’s birthdate onto their own birthdate. The more aligned these moon phases are, the greater the likelihood that they are destined to be soulmates.

To participate in this trend, individuals can follow a few simple steps. Firstly, they can visit a ‘Moon phases’ website and input their birthdate. After capturing a screenshot of the displayed moon phase and adjusting it to their preferences, they can repeat the process for their partner’s birthdate. Having downloaded the ‘CapCut’ app, users can then search for a video featuring the soulmate trend with a CapCut template on TikTok. By using the template and selecting their two moon phase images, they can modify the text to reflect their and their partner’s birthdates. Finally, they can export their creation clicking ‘Add sound’ in TikTok.

While this trend has gained significant attention on TikTok, it’s important to note that moon phases do not necessarily indicate compatibility between individuals. However, some people find a strong connection between astrological signs and compatibility. Therefore, this trend offers a unique and fun way to explore these connections through the lens of lunar influences.

