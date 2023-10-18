Enjoy a Spooky Experience at “Boo at the Bong: Where Mannequins Come Alive”

Visitors of all ages can look forward to a delightful and family-friendly Halloween event called “Boo at the Bong: Where Mannequins Come Alive.” Taking place at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, this event promises an exciting and interactive experience for everyone.

On the afternoons of October 21st and 28th, from 2-5 p.m., the historical center will be transformed into a haunted wonderland. Local drama students will be dressed in military-themed costumes, perfectly blending in with the center’s exhibits. These students will skillfully pose as mannequins throughout the venue, livening up the atmosphere.

As visitors make their way through the center, they may be surprised to find that these seemingly stationary mannequins come to life! The actors will move and interact with visitors as they pass, adding an element of surprise and fun to the experience. For the younger attendees, there may even be candy handed out the “mannequins” as an extra treat.

The Halloween event is made possible the participation of the center’s younger volunteers, who are part of the Bong Squadron and Junior Curators programs. This event is included in the regular admission price, making it an affordable and entertaining option for families.

For those interested in attending, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is located at 306 E. Second St. Plan to visit during “Boo at the Bong: Where Mannequins Come Alive” for a unique Halloween experience filled with surprises and interactive fun for the whole family.

