The Kitchen Wins Grand Prix for Heinz Campaign while Rethink Receives Chair’s Award for Philadelphia Cream Cheese

The Drum Awards for Social Media celebrated its annual Awards Festival today, showcasing the best campaigns in the industry. The Kitchen took home the top prize, the Grand Prix, for its groundbreaking campaign with Heinz Tomato Ketchup. The agency’s strategic move to settle the debate over whether ketchup should be stored in the fridge or cupboard sparked a global conversation and reaffirmed Heinz’s iconic status. The campaign’s single tweet, partnered with the popular No Context Brits account, caused a nationwide buzz and attracted international news coverage.

In a surprising turn of events, Rethink received the Chair’s Award for their collaboration with Philadelphia Cream Cheese. When Nike announced the Montreal Bagel Dunk Lows, Rethink saw an opportunity to seize the moment and launched Schmear Socks, an innovative and hype-inducing accessory for sneakerheads. This creative move demonstrated that even a shoe can’t complete a bagel without Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

Kristi Daraban of Nationwide and Eduardo Beltrao of HSBC, the head judges, were joined senior marketers from renowned brands and agencies, including Coca-Cola, Gymshark, and Mattel, in selecting the winners. Other notable winners included We Are Social for their work with Activision Blizzard, Ogilvy UK for their exceptional campaign for Argos, and Playmaker Films for their outstanding social film for Clarks.

Congratulations to all the winners who showcased their creativity and innovation in the world of social media marketing. The full list of winners and their amazing campaigns can be found on The Drum’s Case Studies hub.

