TikTok Celebrities Join Forces for Charity Christmas Single

A group of well-known TikTok stars have united as the TikTok Creator Universe to record a special Christmas song to raise funds for charity. The Creator Universe, consisting of top influencers in the UK, hopes to secure the highly coveted Christmas No. 1 spot with their cover of the classic 1973 hit “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday” Wizard. This initiative aims to support the Trussell Trust, a charity dedicated to combatting food poverty.

Among the notable TikTok personalities joining forces for this project are Jess and Norma, The Famileigh, Amy-Jo Simpson, Rosie McClelland, and many more. Together, this diverse lineup of vloggers wants to make a difference during this festive season using their platforms for a meaningful cause.

The Creator Universe faces tough competition in their bid for the Christmas No. 1, as they compete against renowned artists such as Nala the Station Cat, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and Mariah Carey. The song is produced Jamie Sellers, who has previously achieved three consecutive Christmas No. 1 hits with LadBaby.

Participating TikTok star Lisa Dollan, also known as Yorkshire Peach, expressed her enthusiasm for supporting the Trussell Trust. Witnessing the significant impact of the charity’s work in local communities, Dollan was compelled to join the group and contribute to their cause. She stated, “I’ve witnessed firsthand people in my local area struggling with the cost of living crisis, so supporting the Trussell Trust in their busiest winter ever was a no-brainer.”

Lee Chapman, or Peter Poppleton as he is known online, echoed Dollan’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of fundraising for such a vital cause. Chapman expressed his concern about the reality of people going hungry this Christmas and the increasing challenges posed the cost of living crisis.

The TikTok Creator Universe hopes to extend their philanthropic endeavors beyond this Christmas single, with plans to continue making music for good into 2024. The official Christmas No. 1 will be announced on December 22, 2023.