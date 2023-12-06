FinChat Revolutionizes Investment Research with AI Technology

Investment research analytics platform Stratosphere has made waves in the FinTech industry with the launch of its AI tool, FinChat. In just one month, FinChat gained over 100,000 active users, surpassing Stratosphere’s growth over two years. With $1.5 million in seed funding from American FinTech investor Social Leverage, the renamed FinChat is now ready to tackle the opportunities in the market.

Led co-founders Braden Dennis, Ryan White, Adrian Iwanicki, and Kevin Bojan, FinChat offers a self-serve subscription-based platform for retail investors and professional portfolio managers. The startup also sells an API for trading platforms and investment firms to integrate an AI chat experience.

Many investment analysts spend significant time searching for key performance indicators (KPIs) and revenue breakdowns in spreadsheets, emails, and slide decks. FinChat aims to automate this process through its AI-powered solution, allowing analysts to focus on more valuable tasks.

The recent $1.5 million equity seed funding round was entirely provided Social Leverage, an early investor in successful stock trading platforms. This brings FinChat’s total funding to $1.75 million, including $250,000 in pre-seed financing from November 2022.

Social Leverage general partner Matt Ober believes that FinChat has hit a “home run” in the field of generative AI for investment research. Ober highlights the opportunity for FinChat to be a first-mover in this space, as many firms are seeking AI assistants to enhance their workflow.

Braden Dennis, the co-founder and CEO of FinChat, initially began podcasting in 2017 with The Canadian Investor Podcast (TCI). TCI provided an avenue for Dennis to learn from renowned wealth managers and investors. In 2021, he co-launched Stratosphere to aggregate public company KPI data. However, it was the combination of large language models and financial data that led to the creation of FinChat.

Since its launch, FinChat has united with Stratosphere under its name, aggregating KPIs, earnings transcripts, and revenue and profit segments for over one thousand publicly-traded firms. By the end of the year, Dennis expects FinChat to exceed $1 million in annual recurring revenue.

With the support of Social Leverage and a strong foundation in AI technology, FinChat is set to revolutionize the field of investment research, offering a comprehensive platform that empowers investors and portfolio managers.