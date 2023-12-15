WhatsApp Introduces View Once Feature for Voice Messages

WhatsApp is enhancing its commitment to digital privacy with the introduction of the View Once feature for voice messages. This new update follows the successful implementation of the View Once feature for photos and videos earlier this year. The View Once feature allows users to send voice notes that automatically self-destruct after being listened to, leaving no trace behind.

The primary concept behind this feature is to provide users with greater control over the information they share, ensuring that not every piece of data lingers indefinitely in the digital realm. By offering an extra layer of security and confidentiality, the View Once feature is particularly useful for sharing sensitive information or keeping conversations ephemeral.

When using View Once for voice messages, WhatsApp adds an additional level of security preventing messages from being forwarded, shared, copied, saved, or captured in a screenshot. This feature offers a fresh perspective on how users can use WhatsApp for a wide range of communications, whether it’s for sensitive information or simply to maintain a more temporary digital conversation.

To send a view once voice message on WhatsApp, users can follow these steps:

1. In a WhatsApp thread, slide the microphone icon up to lock the recording mode.

2. While recording the voice message, tap the View Once icon (represented a number 1 circled with a dotted line).

3. Send the message tapping the send icon when finished.

Recipients of the view once voice message will see a notification with the View Once icon next to it. Unlike regular voice messages, it doesn’t display call length or any other details. Upon tapping the notification to listen, recipients will be shown a warning message notifying them that the voice message will disappear from the chat after closing it. They won’t be able to share, forward, copy, save, or take a screenshot of it.

It’s important to note that while the View Once feature enhances privacy and security, there are still some limitations. Recipients can still capture screenshots or record the content using external devices. Encrypted media may also persist on WhatsApp’s servers for a limited period, and WhatsApp will have access to view once voice messages if a recipient flags the message as offensive.

Therefore, it is crucial to consider the advantages and limitations of the View Once feature and only send messages to trusted individuals. WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security, and this latest update is a significant step forward in that mission.